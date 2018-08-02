UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. Lake

Emergency crews have recovered the body of the third and final passenger after a float plane crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge.

The float plane crashed sometime around 1 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP said, in a lake situated between Lillooet and Pemberton.

Police have confirmed it was a 20-year-old man from Prince George who died at the scene. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered the body of a 29-year-old Aldergrove man mid-day Thursday. Neither of their names have been released.

The pilot, also 20 years old, from Williams Lake, was airlifted to a hospital in Kamloops with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was able to make it out of the wreckage on his own but was pulled from the water by nearby witnesses.

According to witness reports substantiated by the RCMP, the plane plunged into the lake shortly after takeoff. At this time, investigators say it’s too early to speculate on the cause of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it would be sending two investigators to the scene.

