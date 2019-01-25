Distraught dad prompts police presence at Duncan Service Canada Centre

It was a tense series of events Friday morning at the Service Canada Centre in downtown Duncan that prompted a police response.

Rick Ferguson was joined at the federal offices by his 12-year-old daughter as he worked on what he admits has been a challenging Employment Insurance claim.

“I was there yesterday for two and a half hours, and today for an hour and a half and, everything I did yesterday and today, the guy on the phone told me was no good,” he explained.

The office staff were just about to close up for their lunch hour but Ferguson still had a question.

While he was dealing with one staffer, another locked the door that stood between Ferguson and his child.

Admittedly frustrated as a result of his claim, Ferguson became even more agitated when he saw his daughter begin to panic.

“She got hit by a car like two years ago so she suffers from separation anxiety and she was outside the door crying and I’m not supposed to get mad about this?” he wondered. “I was locked in and she was locked out. I said ‘I’ve got to have her in’ and they wouldn’t let her in and then they started to try to kick me out.”

It was at that point employees called police.

Within minutes bystanders downtown witnessed six police vehicles surround the centre’s entrance at the corner of Kenneth and Jubilee Streets, their lights flashing.

Ferguson’s daughter witnessed all the lights and commotion too, along with the police engaging with her dad.

The situation was traumatic for the youngster, Ferguson noted.

Fortunately, the child’s mother works nearby and arrived in seconds to console her distraught daughter.

She’ll be OK, her father said.

“She’s an all-star. She’s absolutely amazing,” he said.

The officer in charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said it was “nothing of significance.”

“It was an alarm that was triggered as a male was refusing to leave,” confirmed Insp. Chris Bear, adding “several police cruisers were in the area and responded.”

No charges were laid and the situation quickly deescalated.

“It’s all good,” said Ferguson. “I’ve just got to learn to take a breath.”

Staff at the Service Canada Centre are not authorized to comment on the incident. A response from an authorized Service Canada spokesperson has been requested.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown
Next story
Transgender woman, imprisoned in B.C. on murder charge, loses extradition fight

Just Posted

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new home in Duncan

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary

Governmental delays frustrate Island Corridor Foundation head

Larry Stevenson says ongoing studies taking too long

Sold-out house set to enjoy some Tafelmusik by Bach at Mill Bay

The T. Gil Bunch Centre will resound to a huge variety of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach

Dreamy and passionate, Elaine Lakeman’s singing is sure to please in Crofton

She’s making her first ever appearance at Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton this Sunday

Wrestlers up to the challenge at Campbell River Invitational

Cowichan grapplers among most outstanding at big meet

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District board passes bottled water resolution for AVICC meeting

Wording asks province to cease bulk water bottling in Island, Coastal Communities

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Most Read