Scott Mack, the long-time director of development services in North Cowichan, has left the municipality. (File photo)

Director of development leaves North Cowichan

No reasons given

Scott Mack, who has been the director of development services in North Cowichan for seven years, has left the municipality.

A statement from North Cowichan said that Scott’s employment with the municipality ended on March 8.

Ted Swabey, North Cowichan’s CAO, thanked Mack for his years of service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“Mr. Mack was instrumental in the completion of a number of significant planning projects during his time at the municipality, including, among other things, the Chemainus, Crofton, and University Village local area plans,” Swabey said in a press release.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure said he couldn’t provide any further information on the issue as its a personnel matter that can’t be discussed in public.

Calls and emails to Mack were not returned.

