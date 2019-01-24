Details still sparse in case of found human remains in Duncan

The investigation continues after human remains were found near the dike at the end of Access Road off Beverly Street in Duncan last September. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Human remains found in a Duncan farmer’s field last September are those of a man in his mid-30s the BC Coroners Service has confirmed.

On Sept. 26, 2018, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received multiple reports of remains in a cornfield north of the dike behind the School District 79 offices on Beverly Street. Officers went to investigate just before noon that day. The BC Coroners Service was called in to assist.

The area is known to be a frequent campsite for the region’s homeless population. The identity of the man is still unknown.

At the time, police said it was too early to determine whether any criminality was involved in the person’s death. Not much has changed since then.

Spokesman Andy Watson said the coroner’s investigation remains open but no further details are currently available.



