The search for Danny Sutherland, 71, is over, has been found dead. (Submitted)

Details of memorial for Danny Sutherland pending

After being missing for several days, he was finally located. Foul play is not suspected

Daniel Alfred Sutherland, 71, who was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake Cowichan on the morning of July 26, has been found dead, according to police.

The Honeymoon Bay resident had not been seen since that day but according to Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas, “The male reported missing has been located deceased. Foul play is not suspected and the file is now with the BC Coroners Service.”

Friends and family had been concerned for his well-being, “as it was out of character for Sutherland to not come home or stay with a close friend,” according to Douglas.

Sutherland’s daughter, Tracey Beck took to Facebook to thank everyone for their “care, concern, and efforts. They are greatly appreciated. He has moved on to a better place. I will post memorial details to my profile when we have them, for any interested.”

She then included a photo of her father. Her post was greeted with many hundreds of replies, as friends offered condolences.

A memorial service and celebration of life, which is open to the public, will be held for Sutherland on Aug. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints at 1815 Tzouhalem Rd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the PTSD Society of Canada.

“We’re grateful for all the help and support we received during this time,” said Beck.

