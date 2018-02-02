Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

A Desjardins economist says it’s only a matter of time before Canada’s nickel goes the way of the penny.

Senior economist Hendrix Vachon says that the five-cent piece will seem increasingly less useful because of its low purchasing power and the costs to maintain it.

The same reasons were used as reasons to do away with the penny in 2013, though Vachon says a recycling system for the nickel means the Mint isn’t under as much pressure to produce it as it was with the penny.

READ MORE: Canadian grocers make $3M per year from penny-rounding: UBC study

He believes that if Canada were to phase out the nickel, cash payments would be rounded to the nearest 10 cents and the quarter would become less relevant.

Vachon adds the introduction of a 20-cent coin could be considered, and that the little-used 50-cent coin would become more relevant.

He points out that New Zealand did away with its five-cent coin more than a decade ago, making cash payments more efficient.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Businesses frustrated by Canada Avenue flood closure in Duncan
Next story
Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Just Posted

Cowichan Piggies’ speed beats size in rugby tilt

“They were massive,” Wright said. “I don’t know what’s in the water over there on the Mainland.”

Businesses frustrated by Canada Avenue flood closure in Duncan

“As a business, we lost a lot of sales the last two days because people couldn’t get there.”

‘Paused’ Mesachie Fire department to be up and running again ASAP

Fire hall on “operational pause” since Jan. 24

Editorial: Transparency needed on Mesachie Lake fire hall closure

Replacing rumour with facts in a case like this serves the public interest

New $1.5-million dock opens at Arbutus Ridge

Facility completed in time for community’s 30th anniversary festivities

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

Most Read