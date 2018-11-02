‘Dead Man’s Penny’ remembers war, sacrifice for Duncan business owner

Plaque commemorates owner’s soldier grandfather

Gordon Heppell has a piece of history on the wall of his shop, The Big Scoop in downtown Duncan.

His grandfather, George Heppell, died fighting in France with British forces in 1918, during the last stages of the First World War.

When the war ended, the British government issued memorial plaques to the next-of-kin of all British and Empire service personnel who were killed during the long years of fighting, and Heppell’s family received one of the approximately 1.4 million plaques that were made and distributed at the time.

The plaque, also known as the “Dead Man’s Penny” because of the similarity in appearance to the much smaller British penny coin, was handed down to Gordon Heppell’s father and then on to him, and now it resides proudly on the wall of The Big Scoop.

Heppell said this Remembrance Day, on Nov. 11, marks the 100 anniversary of the end of the First World War and he wants people to know the history of the plaque, which has the name of his grandfather, an image of Britannia holding a trident and standing with a lion, and two dolphins symbolizing Britain’s sea power.

Across the top of the plaque are the words “He Died For Freedom and Honour”.

RELATED STORY: REMEMBRANCE DAY: COWICHAN WENT TO WAR WITH A WILL

Heppell said he remembers the plaque hanging on his father’s wall when he was a child.

“British people that have come into my shop have been amazed that I have one of those memorial plaques,” he said.

“They all said they had heard of the Dead Man’s Penny but this was the first time they actually saw one. As well as a tribute to my grandfather, it’s a great conversation piece and a significant historical artifact to have on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Editorial: Legal cannabis shops seems stuck in bureaucratic headache

Why is it taking so long for any marijuana shops to open in the Cowichan Valley?

‘Textbook’ road win as Cowichan LMG holds off Lakehill

Through six games this season, Cowichan LMG has recorded nine goals, one… Continue reading

Lakers play to fourth at DCS/Cow High volleyball tournament

Hana Kosemizu named Lake Cowichan’s all-star

Lake Flashback: Arena reno hot topic, TimberWest comes to the party, and ho-hum on politics way back

All this and a blast-from-the-past picture from ‘The Lake News’ of 1978

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Cowichan Coffee Time: MacGregor ‘most collegial’

• Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been nominated under… Continue reading

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tofino, Ucluelet, Swiftsure facing likely fishing closures in 2019

“They’ll be some pretty fast and furious decision making over the next five months or so.”

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

Most Read