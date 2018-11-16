This dead killer whale was discovered on Nootka Island on Wednesday. (Photo - Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation)

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

A dead killer whale calf was discovered on Nootka Island on Wednesday.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada took DNA samples of the animal, which could identify whether the killer whale was a transient, northern resident or southern resident.

The whale was discovered in Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation Territory and about 60 of the Nation’s members participated in a ceremony to “allow the spirit of the whale to go home,” on Thursday morning according to Mowachaht/Muchalaht administrator Kevin Kowalchuk.

“Today’s ceremony showed the respect that the Mowachaht/Muchalaht people have for all living creatures,” the Nation said through a media release. “They are the keepers of the land and are the best managers of the resources in their Territory, whether they be on land or in the waters.”

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation Chief Mike Maquinna has asked DFO for a report on the whale’s cause of death.

“This is very concerning to our people,” Maquinna said through the release. “We ask DFO to report back to us as to the cause of death of this young whale so that we can understand what is happening in our waters.”

The whale is expected to be transported to the provincial animal health care centre in Abbotsford to determine a cause of death.

READ MORE: Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

READ MORE: Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

READ MORE: Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior
Next story
Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cowichan Valley board of education give the green light to winter weather women’s shelter

North Cowichan approval still needed

Afternoon robbery at Duncan restaurant has owner fed up

“It’s not stealing from me, it’s stealing from my customers”

Duncan Christian Chargers just miss provincial volleyball wildcard berth

Final match between DCS and Unity goes down to the wire

Cowichan Valley products make their marks in WHL

Corson Hopwo scores first goal for Tigers, Will Gurksi called up to Ice

Bantams Bulldogs dig deep to get past Comox Raiders in Island final

Cowichan will play Westside Warriors for B.C. championship

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police prob several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Missing-persons list tops 600 in fire-stricken California

Disaster escalates as officials raised the death toll to 63

Missing hikers on Quadra pull search teams from all over the Island

Two women, aged 69 and 70, did not return from what was supposed to be an hour-long walk Wednesday

Most Read