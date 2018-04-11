Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons. (Facebook)

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

A woman who worked as a trainer for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and was on a bus that crashed last week has died.

The family of Dayna Brons says the 25-year-old died this afternoon in Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16.

Her family says she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports.

They say she was very proud to be part of the Broncos team.

READ: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck
Next story
B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

Just Posted

Workshop offers hands-on Live Edge building

They will be taught how to build the outdoor furniture piece of their choice

Flashing strobe light at Cowichan hospital annoys neighbourhood

Cell tower malfunction sees night sky lit up

Rock the Salish Sea! Tour 2018 to visit Lake Cowichan

To be held at Palsson Elementary School on April 12

Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck

Incident took place on Beverly Street near shopping centre

Lake Cowichan minor hockey ends season by handing out lots of awards

From novice players to longtime volunteers, there were lots of people to honour

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Children’s health foundation announces $4.7M in funding on the Island

Money targeted to early childhood development, youth mental health, rural health-care access

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Most Read