Danny Sutherland, 71, has been found dead in the Cowichan Lake area

After being missing for several days, he was finally located. Foul play is not suspected

The search for Danny Sutherland, 71, is over, has been found dead. (Submitted)

Daniel Alfred Sutherland, 71, who was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake Cowichan on the morning of July 26, has been found dead, according to police.

The Honeymoon Bay resident had not been seen since that day but according to Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas, “The male reported missing has been located deceased. Foul play is not suspected and the file is now with the BC Coroners Service‎.”

Friends and family had been concerned for his well-being, “as it was out of character for Sutherland to not come home or stay with a close friend,” according to Douglas.

Sutherland’s daughter, Tracey Beck took to Facebook to thank everyone for their “care, concern, and efforts. They are greatly appreciated. He has moved on to a better place. I will post memorial details to my profile when we have them, for any interested.”

She then included a photo of her father.

Her post was greeted with many hundreds of replies, as friends offered condolences.