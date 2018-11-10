Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Teenage boy succumbed to injuries the morning after collision with vehicle

A cyclist hit by a cube van on 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street in Port Alberni on Friday, Nov. 9 has died from his injuries.

Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance received a call at 6:22 p.m. Friday that a vehicle and cyclist had collided at the intersection of Dunbar Street and 10th Avenue for a report of a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle. A 15-year-old male cyclist had suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police. The intersection was closed for several hours as police conducted a collision analysis.

“Tragically, the young man succumbed to his injuries and died the following day,” an RCMP spokesperson said.

The BC Coroners Service is now involved in the investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

