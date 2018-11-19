A man allegedly throws his own feces at a vehicle in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Reddit)

Cyclist defecates, throws own poop at car following B.C. crash

Man defecates in the street before throwing it at a driver locked in her vehicle

Police are on the lookout for a cyclist who threw his own feces at a woman in a car.

Following a collision on Yates and Cook streets in Greater Victoria, the cyclist pulled down his pants, defecated in public and threw his own feces at the woman who had locked herself in her own car.

RELATED: Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

“Thankfully, there were a lot of witnesses who intervened because they were fearful the driver would be assaulted,” said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford. “A lot of people took photos and video and we are working on locating the suspect.”

(Warning: This video does contain some graphic language, viewer discretion is advised)

Rutherford noted before throwing his feces, witnesses said the cyclist opened the door to the vehicle and was “verbally abusive” to the driver. Video of the incident then shows him grabbing his bike and ramming it into the passenger side headlights of her vehicle before fleeing southbound on Cook Street on his bike.

ALSO SEE: 22 Public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

Details of the original collision are unclear but Victoria police are on the lookout for a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-ten inches tall, with a brown beard. He was last seen travelling southbound on Cook Street on his bike and didn’t appear to be hurt. He fled the scene wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans.

The woman was not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the scene can call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.


arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outreach group ordered to stop feeding homeless on City of Parksville property
Next story
Auditor general takes aim at Liberals’ fighter-jet plan

Just Posted

Trial opens for accused in 2016 Chemainus murder

“I was soaked in blood from the neck down”: witness

Garage burns in Cobble Hill

Firefighters got call just after 5 a.m. on Monday

Cowichan Valley shoppers should be wary of good deals off the back of a truck

Man approached by two people in parking lots

$50k fine and community service for Lake Cowichan tax evader

After pleading guilty in July to three counts of tax evasion under… Continue reading

Changes coming to BC Ferries reservations for Vancouver Island routes

Many customers are booking multiple reservations, inflating wait times

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Deportation averted for Putin critic who feared return to Russia

Elena Musikhina, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, has been granted a two-year visitor’s permit in Canada

Outreach group ordered to stop feeding homeless on City of Parksville property

City issued Manna Homeless Society cease and desist order after complaints from public

B.C. to allow Uber-style ride hailing services to operate in late 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Auditor general takes aim at Liberals’ fighter-jet plan

Suditor general Michael Ferguson is about to release a new report on Canada’s attempts to buy new fighter jets

B.C. couple converts ambulance into a traveling home

The Revelstoke couple plan on touring B.C. ski hills then driving to Mexico

Cyclist defecates, throws own poop at car following B.C. crash

Man defecates in the street before throwing it at a driver locked in her vehicle

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Most Read