Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

This Friday and Saturday, they’ll be cycling for PTSD at the Motorsport Resort. (File illustration)

On Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, Light On PTSD will be hosting a 24-hour cycling relay at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit.

The family-oriented event raises money for organizations supporting people and families who are struggling with post traumatic stress. As people living with post traumatic stress disorder can struggle with symptoms 24 hours a day, the cyclists will ride around the VIMC’s circuit for 24 consecutive hours.

The effects of experiencing a shocking, scary, or dangerous event can leave lasting impressions that affect the victims long after they make it home safely. The Light on PTSD is a nonprofit organization that is pivotal to encouraging trauma survivors to come out of the shadows and receive support, connect, share, and ultimately know that they are not alone.

Proceeds from this event will go to programs at the Pacific Centre: Family Services Association.

Hosted at VIMC, the Light On PTSD event includes the 12- and 24-hour relays, family style cycling, competitions organized by the Victoria Cycling League, an auction and raffle.

“VIMC is proud to offer these cyclists a safe circuit for the 24-hour relay where they can ride uninhibited by cars and other traffic,” says VIMC’s General Manager Paul Rossmo.

The 24-hour relay starts on June 8 at 10 a.m., finishing on June 9 at 10 a.m. The 12-hour relay starts on June 8 at 10 p.m. and finished on June 9 at 10 a.m. The public is welcome on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. for a family ride on the circuit and at 12:30 p.m. the races start.

Spaces are still available in the 12- and 24-hour relays.