This Friday and Saturday, they’ll be cycling for PTSD at the Motorsport Resort. (File illustration)

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

On Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, Light On PTSD will be hosting a 24-hour cycling relay at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit.

The family-oriented event raises money for organizations supporting people and families who are struggling with post traumatic stress. As people living with post traumatic stress disorder can struggle with symptoms 24 hours a day, the cyclists will ride around the VIMC’s circuit for 24 consecutive hours.

The effects of experiencing a shocking, scary, or dangerous event can leave lasting impressions that affect the victims long after they make it home safely. The Light on PTSD is a nonprofit organization that is pivotal to encouraging trauma survivors to come out of the shadows and receive support, connect, share, and ultimately know that they are not alone.

Proceeds from this event will go to programs at the Pacific Centre: Family Services Association.

Hosted at VIMC, the Light On PTSD event includes the 12- and 24-hour relays, family style cycling, competitions organized by the Victoria Cycling League, an auction and raffle.

“VIMC is proud to offer these cyclists a safe circuit for the 24-hour relay where they can ride uninhibited by cars and other traffic,” says VIMC’s General Manager Paul Rossmo.

The 24-hour relay starts on June 8 at 10 a.m., finishing on June 9 at 10 a.m. The 12-hour relay starts on June 8 at 10 p.m. and finished on June 9 at 10 a.m. The public is welcome on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. for a family ride on the circuit and at 12:30 p.m. the races start.

Spaces are still available in the 12- and 24-hour relays.

Previous story
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61
Next story
Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

Just Posted

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Incident reportedly occurred on trail on Wednesday afternoon

VIDEO: Most residents may be back to Parkland Apts. on Saturday

Cause still being assessed after fire at Parkland Apts. fire chases hundreds from their homes

North Cowichan to allow rainbow crosswalk at school

Motion pases in a 5-2 vote

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

VIDEO: Rare orca sighting on Vancouver Island

Four orcas spotted swimming around Victoria’s Inner harbour

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

Most Read