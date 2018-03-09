The CVRD will receive almost $8 million for infrastructure funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund, announced CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure. (Citizen file)

CVRD to receive almost $8 million for water projects

Money to come from the Federal Gas Tax Fund

The Cowichan Valley Regional District will be receiving almost $8 million for infrastructure funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The district will receive $5,888,900 for the first phase of a wastewater integration project in Mill Bay, and another $1,900,000 for a wastewater integration and re-use upgrade in Cobble Hill.

The Ditidaht First Nation will also receive $166,180 in gas tax money to ensure a reliable power supply for their community on Nitinat Lake, near the mouth of the Caycuse River.

The Cobble Hill Sewer System project will combine two existing CVRD-operated sewer systems, Twin Cedars Sewer System and Cobble Hill Sewer System, into one integrated sewer system with the funding.

The project will provide customers of the system with long-term, cost effective, high-quality wastewater treatment and allow for the expansion of the effluent re-use for irrigation in community parks.

The expansion of the collection system to allow servicing of homes in the Cobble Hill core, where requested, will be included in the project.

The Mill Bay project will allow for the integration of small, existing, problematic community wastewater systems in and around the Mill Bay area into a central system that will meet the high-quality standards required under the South Sector Liquid Management Plan.

It’s expected that this new combined system will serve as a starting point for the long-term management of waste water in Mill Bay that will be developed under an amendment of the existing Liquid Waste Management Plan, which is currently underway.

Opportunities for re-use of effluent and the protection of the receiving freshwater and marine environment are also goals of this project.

RELATED STORY: REFERENDUM CONSIDERED FOR WATER SUPPLY

“These grants are important for the CVRD in allowing us to develop a more strategic, integrated approach to dealing with wastewater challenges in the Cobble Hill and Mill Bay areas,” said CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“We are also pleased to be able to assist Ditidaht with improving access to reliable power for their community.”

Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said improvements to local infrastructure are very important.

“They make our communities even better places to live,” she said.

“We are pleased to partner with local governments and the federal government to improve the daily lives of British Columbians.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA
Next story
Cowichan Aquatic Centre to undergo major refit

Just Posted

CVRD to receive almost $8 million for water projects

Money to come from the Federal Gas Tax Fund

Cowichan Aquatic Centre to undergo major refit

Funding coming from almost $2.4 million in federal gas taxes

Herald of spring: Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill

On Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cobble Hill holds its annual Seedy Saturday

Lexi Bainas column: Music, dinner theatre, and the search for a conductor

Our esteemed founder and enduring musical director/conductor Garth Williams is retiring.

Girls wanted for flag football league

Long running women’s league adding junior divisions

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

Victoria Royals to dress like Don Cherry tonight

The themed jerseys are in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

Canada’s Worst Driver looking for next round of bad drivers

Nominations are now open for the popular Discovery Canada TV series

Most Read