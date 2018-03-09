CVRD to receive almost $8 million for water projects

Money to come from the Federal Gas Tax Fund

The CVRD will receive almost $8 million for infrastructure funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund, announced CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure. (Citizen file)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District will be receiving almost $8 million for infrastructure funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The district will receive $5,888,900 for the first phase of a wastewater integration project in Mill Bay, and another $1,900,000 for a wastewater integration and re-use upgrade in Cobble Hill.

The Ditidaht First Nation will also receive $166,180 in gas tax money to ensure a reliable power supply for their community on Nitinat Lake, near the mouth of the Caycuse River.

The Cobble Hill Sewer System project will combine two existing CVRD-operated sewer systems, Twin Cedars Sewer System and Cobble Hill Sewer System, into one integrated sewer system with the funding.

The project will provide customers of the system with long-term, cost effective, high-quality wastewater treatment and allow for the expansion of the effluent re-use for irrigation in community parks.

The expansion of the collection system to allow servicing of homes in the Cobble Hill core, where requested, will be included in the project.

The Mill Bay project will allow for the integration of small, existing, problematic community wastewater systems in and around the Mill Bay area into a central system that will meet the high-quality standards required under the South Sector Liquid Management Plan.

It’s expected that this new combined system will serve as a starting point for the long-term management of waste water in Mill Bay that will be developed under an amendment of the existing Liquid Waste Management Plan, which is currently underway.

Opportunities for re-use of effluent and the protection of the receiving freshwater and marine environment are also goals of this project.

“These grants are important for the CVRD in allowing us to develop a more strategic, integrated approach to dealing with wastewater challenges in the Cobble Hill and Mill Bay areas,” said CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“We are also pleased to be able to assist Ditidaht with improving access to reliable power for their community.”

Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said improvements to local infrastructure are very important.

“They make our communities even better places to live,” she said.

“We are pleased to partner with local governments and the federal government to improve the daily lives of British Columbians.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

