CVRD to hold open houses on proposed social housing tax. (File photo)

CVRD to hold open houses on proposed housing tax

Four open houses planned

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is seeking community input on a proposed new tax to assist with costs related to social housing.

The tax, which would be assessed through an annual property value tax of $4.58 per $100,000 of assessed value, would raise approximately $765,000 per year.

The money would be managed by the Cowichan Housing Association to leverage and attract funding from the federal and provincial governments to build affordable housing.

The extra funding would allow the CHA to negotiate with local governments, senior levels of government, developers, and community groups to build more affordable housing in the region, coordinate with the social services sector to prevent homelessness, identify affordable housing issue areas and opportunities to address them, and collect data and keep the CVRD and the community informed.

RELATED STORY: CVRD PROPOSES NEW TAX

Over the coming weeks, there will be several opportunities for the public to provide feedback on this topic, including during community open houses to be held in four locations in the region.

• May 16 at Mill Bay’s Kerry Park Recreation Centre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• May 17 at Eagles Hall in Ladysmith from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• May 22 at Island Savings centre in Duncan from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• May 24 at the Lake Cowichan Recreation Centre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Previous story
Shawnigan Earth Day clean-up big success

Just Posted

Shawnigan Earth Day clean-up big success

The enthusiastic organizer said more than 125 volunteers participated

Fatal crash in Cowichan Valley claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

Editorial: CVRD affordable housing tax vital to future

A few dollars a year is a small price to pay.

Thunder opened the junior B lacrosse season with a convincing win

The Cowichan Valley Thunder opened the junior B lacrosse season with an… Continue reading

Workplace bullying is new challenge for labour: Day of Mourning message

With heartfelt remembrances and hopes for a safer future, the Valley remembers fallen workers

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Ladner product first Canuck to toss a no-no in 73 years

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Most Read