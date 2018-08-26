CVRD to hold open houses to seek public input into new waste-management plans. (File photo)

CVRD to hold open houses on new waste-management plan

Plan covers the next 10 years

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is seeking input from the community on its new solid-waste management plan.

The plan sets out new waste-reduction targets for the region and proposes strategies for managing municipal solid waste over the next 10 years, with a long-term vision of 25 years.

Residents will have opportunities to provide input at a series of community open houses, an online survey and on PlaceSpeak.

CVRD staff will also be attending community events in coming weeks to raise awareness and receive feedback on the draft plan.

A Plan Advisory Committee, composed of representatives from the public, industry, businesses, the non-profit sector, Cowichan Tribes and government, has met numerous times since March to discuss gaps within the current waste management system and ways to improve the region’s waste diversion.

Strategies recommended by the PAC look at ways to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill focusing on key areas such as reducing food waste, and important initiatives like combating illegal dumping.

“We can be proud that the Cowichan Valley has one of the lowest waste per capita ratios in British Columbia, and we will continue efforts to lessen our environmental footprint whenever possible,” said Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD.

“This public consultation process will allow residents to learn more about the existing system, and to influence the region’s vision for managing waste and recycling.”

Open houses will be held at the Cowichan Lake Recreation Centre Multi-Purpose Hall on Aug. 29. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cobble Hill Farmer’s Institute Hall on Sept. 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and at the Saltair Community Centre on Sept. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the Solid Waste Management Plan process, review existing documents and engage online visit: http://www.cvrd.bc.ca/swmp, or http://www.placespeak.com/swmp

