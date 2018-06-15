CVRD decides to put proposed affordable housing tax to a referendum. (File photo)

CVRD puts affordable housing tax to a referendum

Voters will have say in October

A proposal for a new tax to assist with costs related to providing affordable housing in the Cowichan Valley Regional District will go to a referendum during the municipal elections in October.

The CVRD’s board decided not to make a final decision on the proposal at its meeting on June 13 until the public has weighed in on the issue.

The tax, which would be assessed through an annual property value tax of $4.58 per $100,000 of assessed value, would raise approximately $765,000 per year.

The money would be managed by the Cowichan Housing Association to leverage and attract funding from the federal and provincial governments to build affordable housing.

RELATED STORY: CVRD PROPOSES NEW TAX

Sierra Acton, the director for Shawnigan Lake, said she has never seen so much correspondence against an issue come to her in all her short time as the representative for Area B.

“I think we do have a role to play here, but I don’t think this strategy has been explored enough at this time,” she said.

“I have learned in my time as a director that it takes time to find solutions to issues like this. The more collaboration and discussions we have, the better outcome we will have.”

North Cowichan’s Al Siebring, who was representing the absent director Kate Marsh at the table, said he received more than 6,500 comments on the issue on his social website in just one week, with 95 per cent of respondents stating they were against the tax.

He said most people who responded don’t believe local governments should be involved in homelessness issues.

“Everyone wants something done, but nobody wants to pay for it,” Siebring said. “I recognize that we do have an affordable housing problem in the Valley and we have a responsibility to help deal with it. I would be in favour of putting it to a referendum.”

Director Aaron Stone, who represents Ladysmith, said that when all the directors were elected, that meant they were given the responsibility of making difficult decisions on behalf of their constituents.

“A referendum is a means to take those difficult decisions on behalf of the communities that we represent away from us,” he said. “I hope this board will move forward and make this decision.”

The vote to defer the issue to a public referendum was passed, with directors Stone, Cobble Hill’s Matteus Clement and North Oyster/Diamond’s Mary Marcotte opposed.

Board chairman Jon Lefebure said it’s clear that many in the community are opposed to the new tax, so the board chose holding a referendum as the best way forward.

But he said the evidence proves that establishing the tax to have funding to leverage further funding to deal with homelessness in the Valley is the best way forward.

Lefebure said he has talked to local businesses that have said they want to expand and hire new workers, but there is nowhere for them to live.

“The funding from the tax would be an investment that could see us receive large sums of money from senior levels of government to deal with the issue,” he said.

“Victoria has managed to leverage $60 million in funding from senior levels of government for a $90 million housing program by having their own money to invest as well. We can stand aside and do nothing while other jurisdictions move forward with their own programs, or we can agree to contribute a small amount of money into our community.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Just Posted

Editorial: Time has come for Malahat alternatives to be taken seriously

There have also been proposals to beef up the existing Mill Bay-Brentwood Bay ferry route

LAKE FLASHBACK: Diesel leak, sewer pipe leak, and more renovations at the high school

The coliform stopped flowing quickly at the campsite but the diesel leak story went on and on

Smart technology bridge proposed to cross Saanich Inlet

Meant to offer alternative to crossing Malahat

Mesachie Lake tourney celebrates 40 years of fun and fundraising for MD

It all started years ago, but now they’re aiming for a million dollars raised for muscular dystrophy

Doyle brothers to climb for Canada at Youth Worlds

Cowichan Valley climbers already boast international experience

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Bystanders in Nanaimo help lift car to free woman trapped underneath

Nanaimo RCMP and bystanders credited with saving life of 72-year-old woman

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Most Read