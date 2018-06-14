Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Crown counsel says it is appealing the acquittal of a man who was charged for dangerous driving causing the death of a B.C. doctor.

Ken Chung was acquitted on May 25 on charges related to the death of Dr. Alphonsus Hui, following a trial in January.

Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, was driving to work one morning in 2015 when his vehicle was T-boned by an Audi sedan while making a turn. He died at the scene.

Hui’s family started an online petition earlier this week, calling for the appeal and tougher penalties for those who drive above the speed limit.

The petition has garnered more than 52,000 signatures in four days.

“My father was robbed of seeing my brother get married and continuing his unyielding service to his more than 1000 patients and multiple non-profit organizations that he gave his time and energy to,” Hui’s daughter, Monique, said in the petition. “My twin baby boys will never get to meet their grandfather.”

The BC Prosecution Service wants the acquittal be set aside, a conviction put in place or a new trial ordered, saying the trial judge’s ruling reveals errors of law. It did not provide further details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline
Next story
Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Just Posted

Smart technology bridge proposed to cross Saanich Inlet

Meant to offer alternative to crossing Malahat

Mesachie Lake tourney celebrates 40 years of fun and fundraising for MD

It all started years ago, but now they’re aiming for a million dollars raised for muscular dystrophy

Doyle brothers to climb for Canada at Youth Worlds

Cowichan Valley climbers already boast international experience

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Mary Lowther column: Protect those peppers

Today Chile’s seed exports rank fifth in the world and we are among their lucky beneficiaries.

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Province not extending PST, or scrapping homeowners grant

Most Read