Darreld Rayner worked at the Youbou sawmill before it closed in 2001. (Submitted) Darreld Rayner worked at the Youbou sawmill before it closed in 2001. (Submitted)

Crowdfunding started to help with Darreld Rayner funeral expenses

Friends are stepping up with a Gofundme campaign to helpf the family at a tough time

Friends have set up a crowdfunding site to help with funeral expenses for Darreld Rayner, whose remains were recently found near Lake Cowichan.

He had been missing for a decade.

Brianne Green has set up a Gofundme page with the following comment:

“Darreld Rayner a loving husband and father tragically went missing over 10 years ago. You have probably heard this story before, his disappearance shook the community of Lake Cowichan. A huge number of volunteers came forward in the search for him which lasted weeks, months and even years in hope to find some answers.

“On Dec. 22, 2017 Darreld’s remains were found. As this news provides some closure, the family can begin to grieve the loss all over again. It comes with a financial burden.

“We are setting up this Go Fund Me to assist with unexpected funeral costs. At this difficult time, we are asking for the community’s support for Darreld one more time,” the notice said.

By Saturday afternoon, $1,100 had been raised towards the goal of $5,000.

Anyone who wants to help can check out the campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/darreld-rayner-funeral-expenses

