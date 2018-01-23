Crofton pleased result, timeline not so much

A survey of Crofton residents indicates that 91 per cent of residents are satisfied with recent infrastructure work in their community, but some concerns were raised as well. (File photo)

A recent survey in Crofton indicates that, overall, the majority of respondents are satisfied with infrastructure work completed by the Municipality of North Cowichan since 2016.

The results of the survey, presented at North Cowichan’s council meeting on Jan. 17, concluded that 91 per cent of the approximately 140 residents who took the survey were very or somewhat satisfied with the work, completed between March, 2016, and June, 2017.

But the survey did contain some complaints about the work, including the length of time it took to complete the projects, and concerns about the raised crosswalks that were installed at a number of intersections.

“The survey bears out the fact that it’s Crofton’s turn [for infrastructure projects] and that the community is not being left out,” Coun. Tom Walker said.

“There will always be naysayers, but that’s a part of life.”

The work included the redesign of the road and parking layout for Joan Avenue to better organize parking and calm traffic, new sidewalks on Queen Street and Joan Avenue, the replacement of sanitary sewer, water main and storm drains, and the beautification of public spaces through landscaping and installation of street furniture and lighting.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure said he’s pleased with the overall positive response to the infrastructure upgrades.

“We’ve just taken our first steps in Crofton, and we’ll be taking more steps over time,” he said.

But Coun. Joyce Behnsen said a number of store owners in the areas where the work was done said their business was negatively impacted by the amount of time it took to complete.

She said others complained about the fact that the work took place in only a small part of their community, and with much of the work going over budget.

“The completed work does not have the positive spin that this survey would like to put on it,” she said.

“I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned here.”



