Private messages on Bev Dorma’s Facebook page had been viewed by another Facebook customer in Nanaimo for some time. Efforts to contact Facebook on the issue were unsuccessful. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Cowichan woman frustrated by lack of response to woes by Facebook

Messages shared with another Facebook user

Bev Dorma has used her Facebook page mainly for personal contacts with friends and family for the past seven years.

But what the Cowichan Valley woman didn’t know was that all of the messages she was sending and receiving were also being viewed by an unwitting woman in Nanaimo who was receiving them on her Facebook page.

Dorma said the woman contacted her and told her she had been receiving her messages and suggested she should contact Facebook.

“Coincidentally, the woman breeds dogs like I do, although different breeds, and jokingly told me that she could be taking away business from me as a result of this mix up,” Dorma said.

“I tried to get in touch with Facebook through the contacts offered on my page to explain the situation to them, but all I got back was an automatic computer response thanking me for letting them know about the problem, but the problem was never fixed and no one from Facebook has contacted me about this issue.”

Dorma said she began avoiding using Facebook and told people to contact her through email to ensure her communications were private.

She said she finally had to hire a computer specialist to come to her home and go through all her Facebook settings to try and deal with the problem.

“Fortunately, the problem is now fixed,” she said.

“I have limited computer skills so I would never have figured this out on my own. The biggest issue for me is that there was never any help from Facebook after a month of trying every day.”

Alex Kucharski, a technician with Facebook, responded to the Citizen’s questions about the issue, asking for more information.

His responses were not received by press time.

This issue is likely low on Facebook’s priority list lately.

In recent weeks, it’s been revealed that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained profile information of 50 million Facebook users, which it allegedly used to assist in multiple election campaigns since 2014.

Facebook’s handling of user data has been called into question in the aftermath of the leak, which has prompted calls for further regulation of internet firms and the protection of consumer information on the internet.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CVRD looks to design Cowichan Bay

Just Posted

Editorial: Numbers prove need for overdose prevention site

A new needle pickup group has been busy with discards in Lake Cowichan

CVRD looks to design Cowichan Bay

Design charrette to be held April 3-6

Fire claims motorhome in Duncan driveway

A charred pile of twisted metal was all that was left of… Continue reading

49ers’ cup celebrations on hold after protest

Gorge given option of replaying last seven minutes

Cowichan celebrates Easter

Egg hunts and more keep Valley kids busy

‘Teddy’s trial’ postponed till May 1; protesters disappointed

Before they discovered that the trial has been postponed, a dozen protesters gathered at courthouse

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

New conclusion reached in Campbell River animal skeleton mystery – otters

A verdict is in on the animal skeletons that were dumped on… Continue reading

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island

The increase has led to more hospitalizations as a result of alcohol consumption

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Most Read