Cowichan Valley under smoke advisory

The Cowichan Valley, along with much of the rest of Vancouver Island and B.C., has been issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin from the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy.

The bulletin was issued due to smoke coming into the area from wildfires in the region and large-scale smoke from distant wildfires that is continuing to impact the province.

An air quality advisory is issued when pollutant concentrations approach or exceed predetermined limits, or when degraded-air-quality episodes are expected to continue or worsen.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin is a special type of public advisory to communicate the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke.

It is issued when areas of the province are being impacted or have reasonable potential to be impacted by wildfire smoke within 24-48 hours.

These bulletins are based on available pollutant concentrations information, satellite information, smoke forecast models and visual observations, and are not intended to manage local emission sources.

An advisory from Island Health states that smoke can affect each person differently, based on their health, age and exposure.

People with heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of smoke and should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure.

If you notice any symptoms, take steps to reduce your exposure to smoke and if necessary see a doctor.

People with symptoms should go to their health-care provider, walk-in clinic or emergency department depending on severity of symptoms.

Residents with asthma, COPD or other chronic illness should activate their asthma, respiratory or personal care plan.

Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity and if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

Smoke levels may be lower indoors, however levels of smoke particles will still be increased. If you stay indoors, be aware of your symptoms. Reduce indoor pollution sources such as smoking or burning other materials.

Consider visiting a location like a shopping mall with cooler filtered air.

Keep in mind that staying indoors may help you stay cool and provide some relief from the smoke, however many air conditioning systems do not filter the air or improve indoor air quality.

You may be able to reduce your exposure to smoke by moving to cleaner air. Conditions can vary dramatically by area and elevation.

Pay attention to local air quality reports; air quality may be poor even though smoke may not be visible.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.