Cowichan Tribes is working to update their animal bylaws, says Chief William Seymour, after the case of “Teddy”, the severely neglected dog, made headlines last month. (File photo)

Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case

Moves come after meeting with SPCA and RCMP

Cowichan Tribes, with input from the BC SPCA, are working to update their animal bylaws after the case of “Teddy”, the severely neglected dog, made headlines last month.

Both groups, along with the RCMP, met on March 15 to discuss the issue and the fact that the issue of Teddy, who died shortly after he was rescued, was unknown to the Cowichan Tribes Bylaw Officer or to the BC SPCA until he was reported and discovered on Feb. 16.

RELATED STORY: ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUP PLANS RALLY

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour said it’s unfortunate what Teddy went through.

“We hope that with greater education on proper treatment, and how to identify and report an animal in need of care, we can prevent cases like this in the future,” he said.

A press release from the BC SPCA stated that the meeting was productive and resulted in multiple action plans for all parties involved.

“We are working to update [Cowichan Tribes] bylaws for not only the protection of people from animals, but also to include an animal welfare bylaw,” the release said.

“Currently, the City of Duncan is the only one in the Cowichan Valley Regional District that has an animal welfare bylaw, which was adopted in 2015.”

Cowichan Tribes and the BC SPCA are also working on an agreement to help streamline the communication and improve the relationship between both organizations moving forward.

Seymour said he is pleased with this direction and that the agreement “shows the commitment to work together and be equal partners”.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said the organization is also “very pleased” to be invited to work more closely with the Cowichan Tribes.

“While we cannot rewrite the past, we hope that through this stronger partnership we can help prevent cases like Teddy from ever happening again,” she said.

Duncan’s Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley are to appear in court on April 3 at the Duncan Courthouse to answer to charges of animal cruelty in connection to Teddy’s case.

The Victoria-based RainCoast Dog Rescue Society intends to hold a peaceful protest in front of the court house that day, beginning at 7:30 a.m., against animal abuse and neglect.

The recently formed United for Paws group is also holding a rally against animal abuse and neglect on March 25 at the Duncan Community Lodge, 2244 Moose Rd., beginning at 1 p.m.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sesquicentennial Totem to be unveiled on March 23 in Duncan

Just Posted

Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case

Moves come after meeting with SPCA and RCMP

Lake Cowichan figure skating winds up successful season

It’s not an ice show year so it’s been a bit quieter for the Lake Cowichan and District Skating Club

Stingrays rewrite record book at Tier II provincials

Five Duncan swimmers qualify for season-ending meet

RainCoast Dog Rescue Society to hold Duncan courthouse protest April 3

Peaceful protest calls for more animal rights

Elementary wrestlers take to the mats

Nearly 200 athletes compete at annual meet

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Most Read