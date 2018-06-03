Members of Cowichan Crime Stoppers, the RCMP and Cowichan Tribes give a thumbs up to the new signage installed on the First Nation. Cal Swustus, justice coordinator for Cowichan Tribes, says the new sign portrays a more positive message. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Cowichan Tribes embraces new Crime Stoppers signage

“It’s a much friendlier sign”

A more viewer-friendly Crime Stoppers sign greets visitors arriving at the Cowichan Tribes administration area.

Gone is the individual portrayed behind bars as part of the Crime Stoppers logo. In its place is a red maple leaf with a feather prominent in the centre.

“It’s a much friendlier sign,” smiles Calvin Swustus, the justice coordinator for Cowichan Tribes and a member of the eight-person board of Cowichan Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers chair Laird Carruthers says other communities have also changed their signage.

“We got the idea from Tsawwassen First Nation. A lot of other communites in general are using the new look,” Carruthers said.

Previous story
B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call
Next story
VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

Just Posted

VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

Another fire at Parkland Apartments in Duncan

Fire crews from several stations involved in fighting blaze.

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Cowichan Tribes embraces new Crime Stoppers signage

“It’s a much friendlier sign”

VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Most Read