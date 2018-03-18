Cowichan school district takes prize for trades training

A large group of stakeholders gathered for the presentation of a trades training award to the Cowichan Valley School District. (submitted)

The Industry Training Authority visited Cowichan recently where 38 employers, apprentices, educators and ITA representatives gathered to award Cowichan Valley School District with the Youth Work in Trades Performance Award for having the highest program registration in their region.

The award includes $5,000 in additional funding to assist the district with the development of their Youth Work in Trades program.

“We are very proud of our school district’s success in the Youth Work in Trades program, and we congratulate every student who has successfully completed the program,” says Candace Spilsbury, chair of the board of education for SD 79. “Strong partnerships with our community members are at the heart of the many learning opportunities our students enjoy here in the Cowichan Valley, and this is certainly true for the Youth Work in Trades program. Thanks to this program, we have many young adults building a career and learning valuable life skills before they even graduate — that is an incredible opportunity that wouldn’t exist without the employers and post-secondary institutions who are supporting them.”

The Youth Work in Trades program is a dual credit program that allows youth to begin a paid work-based training component of an apprenticeship while still in highschool.

“Our young people are tomorrow’s leaders, builders and innovators of a strong, sustainable and innovative 21st century economy,” says Melanie Mark, minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “A career in the trades is rewarding and supports a diverse range of sectors. Giving young people in the Cowichan Valley the skills to thrive and succeed will lift up all of our society and help build the best B.C.”

“To make trades training work for young people, it is important for schools to partner with employers to give more students work experience,” says Gary Herman, chief executive officer of ITA. “ITA’s Youth Work in Trades program gives students an opportunity to ‘earn while they learn’ a trade in a workplace.”

In addition to SD 79, seven other school districts received a Youth Work in Trades Performance Award.