Cowichan Regional District, CUPE ratify agreement

Contract runs until end of 2020

The Cowichan Valley Regional District and its employees in the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 358 have ratified a four-year collective agreement.

The agreement, which was announced on Thursday and which will end on Dec. 31, 2020, includes a general wage increase of 1.99 per cent per year, changes to the benefit plan, and operational improvements for union members and the CVRD.

“The Board of Directors understands this was a challenging round of negotiations and appreciates the dedication of both management and union employees that has resulted in this new collective agreement,” Board Chair Jon Lefebure said.

The 168 employees of CUPE Local 358 work in all CVRD departments including Land Use, Engineering, Corporate and Community Services.

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan
UPDATE: Space heaters likely caused fatal Vancouver Island house fire

