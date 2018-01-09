Cowichan RCMP sing Christmas songs for seniors

RCMP officers and support staff from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment visited several senior care facilities in the Valley on Dec. 19, spreading Christmas cheer by carolling.
A variety of musical instruments were utilized as well.
“It felt good to give back a little and to provide a little bit of cheer to those that may need it,” said Sgt. Chris Swain, who participated along with his co-workers.
“Thanks to all of those that sang along and helped disguise our true voices. Happy Holidays to everyone in the Valley, on behalf of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. Help keep our communities safe for everyone this holiday season.”