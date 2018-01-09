Local RCMP visited seniors homes in the Valley on Dec. 19 to share the Christmas spirit with caroling. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan RCMP sing Christmas songs for seniors

Police wish everyone Happy Holidays

RCMP officers and support staff from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment visited several senior care facilities in the Valley on Dec. 19, spreading Christmas cheer by carolling.

A variety of musical instruments were utilized as well.

“It felt good to give back a little and to provide a little bit of cheer to those that may need it,” said Sgt. Chris Swain, who participated along with his co-workers.

“Thanks to all of those that sang along and helped disguise our true voices. Happy Holidays to everyone in the Valley, on behalf of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. Help keep our communities safe for everyone this holiday season.”

Previous story
First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs
Next story
Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

Just Posted

VIDEO: Stephen Fearing and guest, Oh Susanna, take to the big stage on Jan. 26

A legendary performer with two great musicians as sidemen? Plus a fine supporting act? Go for it.

Column: Communities should look at more gardening space for public

My garden feels like paradise too: a place where I can grow delicious food fit for a king

Casting Call: Shawnigan Players hold auditions for two plays

A Morris Panych play or some Shakespeare? Are you ready to take your part? Go for it!

Calls renewed for tree protection bylaw in North Cowichan

Petition circulating in municipality

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Senior pushes back against intruder in her Nanaimo home

Seventy-nine year old woman stands her ground in incident on Winchester Avenue

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

Cowichan RCMP sing Christmas songs for seniors

Police wish everyone Happy Holidays

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Most Read