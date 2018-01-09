Cowichan RCMP sing Christmas songs for seniors

Local RCMP visited seniors homes in the Valley on Dec. 19 to share the Christmas spirit with caroling. (Submitted photo)

RCMP officers and support staff from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment visited several senior care facilities in the Valley on Dec. 19, spreading Christmas cheer by carolling.

A variety of musical instruments were utilized as well.

“It felt good to give back a little and to provide a little bit of cheer to those that may need it,” said Sgt. Chris Swain, who participated along with his co-workers.

“Thanks to all of those that sang along and helped disguise our true voices. Happy Holidays to everyone in the Valley, on behalf of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. Help keep our communities safe for everyone this holiday season.”