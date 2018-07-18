Elly Mossman’s ‘Hole in the Road’ cartoon earned her second place.

Cowichan papers are national award winners

Reporter Sarah Simpson was recognized twice for her efforts

Staff at the Cowichan Valley Citizen and Lake Cowichan Gazette are beaming with pride this week after learning their publications rank among the best of the best in Canada.

The 2018 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards were announced by News Media Canada on July 16 and the Citizen received three awards.

Cartoonist Elly Mossman took second place in the Editorial Cartoon category for papers with a circulation of 10,000 and over for her “Hole in the Road” cartoon.

“Elly Mossman has been producing cartoons for me for more than a decade and as a fan of political cartooning, I knew she was among the best,” said publisher Warren Goulding. “Her artwork is special and her ability to consistently address local issues is invaluable. National recognition for Elly is long overdue.”

Reporter Sarah Simpson was recognized twice for her efforts, first earning a the top award for Excellence in Rural Reporting for “Who Does That? Cowichan’s Brock McLeod” — her moving piece on the life and impact of the young farmer who died too young.

“Sarah Simpson brings a lot of talent to the job. As well as being an outstanding columnist, Sarah really is one of the best storytellers in the business,” Goulding noted. “Her story about Brock McLeod was outstanding and so deserving of a first place finish in the Excellence in Rural Reporting category. It’s a competitive contest with journalists from coast to coast submitting some great stories and it’s thrilling that Sarah came out on top.”

Simpson also earned a second place ranking in the Outstanding Columnist category for her popular “Bright Side” column.

“I’m a big believer in the power of columnists. They really are what makes newspapers special and when you’ve got good ones, like Sarah, it just makes the Citizen that much better,” Goulding said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Sarah and Elly for their recognition by the Canadian Community Newspaper Association,” Goulding said. “In the Cowichan Valley we know how talented they both are; now the whole country knows.”

The Gazette rounded out the awards taking third place for Best Editorial Page in its circulation category.

Previous story
Cougar shot near B.C. marina

Just Posted

Cowichan papers are national award winners

Reporter Sarah Simpson was recognized twice for her efforts

Drought alert posted for Koksilah and Chemainus Rivers

Around the Cowichan region hot, dry weather is drying up tributary streams as well

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face Cowichan challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and even ate blueberry pie on Day 3

92-year-old Duncan man a fundraising dynamo

Duncan’s Fred Konkin does his bit to help charities

Midget B Thunder capture playoff lacrosse banner

Cowichan team was already booked into provincial tournament

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

Island man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Fraser Valley music festival

James Allen Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was found guilty of three charges

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

City orders largest Kinder Morgan protest camp to leave

Residents of Camp Cloud near the Trans Mountain work site have 72 hours to leave

14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at B.C. airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Price no guarantee for safety with horse riding helmets: new report

A Swedish insurance report reveals that many brands of equestrian helmets do not protect riders as well as they could.

Most Read