Cowichan Housing Society is asking the public to take part in an online survey on housing needs. (File photo)

This year, the Cowichan Housing Association is leading the development of an attainable housing strategy for the Cowichan region.

Information on the project can be found at www.cowichanhousing.com.

As part of the process, the CHA and partners are reaching out through an online survey to community members to ask for their input into housing needs.

The survey will be active until July 31, 2018.

The survey can be found at http://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?E4C0ACB4E2A6B6B2E6