Cowichan hockey tournament ‘means everything’ for families who’ve lost loved ones

Addition of alumni games gives friends and the community a chance to show their support

It’s Team Gale vs. Team Andrews in one of Sunday’s alumni games at the Cowichan Valley Memorial Midget C Hockey Tournament. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The seven memorial families are forever connected through the Cowichan Valley Memorial Midget C Hockey Tournament.

Some of them knew each other before. Others didn’t.

But the path that brought together the Clarks, Whitelaws, Gales, Kernachans, McLeods, Andrews and Kroffats will forever stand the test of time.

They’ve shared the same tragedies and now they’re sharing some of the triumphs as life goes on after the early loss of loved ones. Ryan Clark, Paige Whitelaw, Brayden Gale, Eric Kernachan, Christina McLeod, Zak Andrews and Caleb Kroffat hold a special place in their memories, but also in the hearts of so many others.

An alumni tournament added this year to the event at Fuller Lake Arena Sunday was a great way for the families to bond through hockey and the support of the community.

“The alumni games were a very special addition to the memorial tournament for our family,” noted Nadine Whitelaw, Paige’s mom. “Paige’s friends and cousin who played hockey with her, some from a very young age, were honoured to play in her memory. Four came home from university to play in the event, traveling from Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria.

“Our family would like to thank everyone involved for making this tournament a great success again this year.”

“It means everything, it’s therapy,” said Rob Kernachan, Eric’s father.

“I think of Eric every day. Sometimes they’re harder than other days. This tournament and everybody outside of hockey, they’re going to keep it going.”

The special award named in honour of Eric is for the most fearless player and Rob said that moniker suited him to a T.

Through the award, Rob has formed an instant friendship with the recipients and their families the last two years.

“When I present the trophy, I tear up,” he conceded. “Everyone that knew Eric and everyone I’ve never met before, they just give you strength.”

This year’s award winner, Skyler Driscoll from Port McNeill, who lives in Alert Bay, epitomized Eric’s work ethic as far as Rob’s concerned.

“There was no disputing. Of all the kids I’ve seen here, he was fearless.”

Eric was fearless on the ice as a hockey player and off it with his motorbike.

“He rode it hard and nobody could keep up with him, apparently,” noted Rob of Eric’s motorbike prowess.

An example of the heartfelt tributes from the community are the Porter Brothers. The singing group made a CD dedicated to Eric that includes ‘Eric’s Song’.

“The farm family, the hockey family, the work family,” Rob noted are all the components that factor together to bring him comfort.

Doug Clark still struggles to come to grips with the death of son Ryan on March 29, 2009, but the tournament provides a great comfort.

“He loved being a goaltender and training little kids in goal and he loved his old Jeep,” Clark noted. “We’re honouring him in both those areas.

“Out of the bad part of it, losing a son, you try and find some good. The hockey tournament is good to help kids.”

The tournament has helped numerous kids by providing registrations for families that can’t afford it over the years from a benevolent fund during its beginnings as the Ryan Clark Memorial.

Clark can’t say enough about what it means to be part of this with other families.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re here on your own and you understand each other’s grief and pain,” he pointed out.

For John Andrews, father of Zak, “last year was tough being the first year,” he offered. “All year, I’ve been looking forward to coming back and being part of it.”

Andrews commits himself to extensively documenting the tournament with game action, award and crowd photographs. He said Zak would just love the fuss being made about him and his name is prominently featured on a banner in the arena from a league championship team in 2012-13.

Having a Mr. Personality Award in his name couldn’t be more suitable, according to John. “That was totally him, just a big character living life large.”

John said he still thinks about Zak “all the time. Most of the time, it’s good. Sometimes it’s tough. The support of the hockey family we have here is really nice.”

Nadine Whitelaw found this year a bit harder, two years after Paige’s death, with reality setting in, but the tournament is such a positive experience.

“We’re so happy we’re a part of it,” she said. “Kathy [Irving] and everybody, they’re just wonderful.

“It’s a hard thing but you don’t want your child to be forgotten. It’s a wonderful thing to get family and friends together and remember.”