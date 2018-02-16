Seasonal events, like the annual Easter egg hunt, are popular attractions at Bird’s Eye Cove Farm. (File photo)

Cowichan farm can continue public events, but with restrictions

North Cowichan gives approval after public hearing

Despite some concerns, an 84-acre farm on Genoa Bay Road has been given the green light by the Municipality of North Cowichan to continue its agri-tourism activities, but at a reduced frequency.

Bird’s Eye Cove Farm, which is used for a wide variety of farming purposes, also hosts numerous activities each year that draw people to the award-winning property, including weddings, farm tours, “pizza nights” using farm products, seasonal events and community farm days.

The agricultural property is located in North Cowichan and the Agricultural Land Commission has decided to allow the farm to continue its non-farm operations under the condition that it host no more than 30 events each year, if North Cowichan agreed.

FOR RELATED STORY, CLICK HERE

Farm owner Heather Skoretz explained in letter that the primary activity on the farm is agriculture, including the marketing of the farm products that are used and sold at its events.

“My biggest concern is for the future of my farm, as well as other farms,” she said.

“We must have innovation or the next generation will not survive on the farm. My farm should be recognized as a model for doing it right under the rules of the ALC.”

As required, Skoretz also had to apply to the municipality to continue hosting events.

But a staff report indicated that a number of buildings on the property were constructed without building permits from North Cowichan.

As well, while a number of delegations at the public hearing hosted by North Cowichan on Feb. 7 supported the application, some concerns were raised by neighbours of the farm, including excessive noise in the rural area with the agri-tourism events, and increased traffic on the area’s small, winding roads.

“Respect has to be shown to the neighbours,” said Sheila Kitson, who owns property close to the farm.

“We bought our property in 1986 because we liked the rural atmosphere and the ocean, and the farm was not an event farm at the time. However, the owners have said they will take measures to deal with the noise problem and that’s a good move.”

Asked by council what municipal staff intended to do to bring the farm’s buildings and operations into compliance with North Cowichan’s bylaws, development director Scott Mack said the municipality first seeks voluntary compliance rather than using “heavy-handed” options.

“We have had to take more serious actions in some cases, but every situation is unique and we try to work with owners to have them fix the issues,” he said.

“Staff are recommending that we approve this application because we believe it is a supportable and an acceptable land use for that property.”

Coun. Maeve Maguire said it’s clear that the farm and its activities have captured the hearts and minds of many in the area.

“But there are still some issues to be ironed out,” she said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school
Next story
North Cowichan sets tax increase of 2.61 per cent in 2018

Just Posted

Cowichan farm can continue public events, but with restrictions

North Cowichan gives approval after public hearing

Editorial: Haunting red dresses the first step

Here was a graphic representation of loss, tragedy and mystery.

Column: Olympics dominate the Citizen water cooler

I have the red mittens with the maple leaf on them from Vancouver 2010.

Masters curling comes to Lake Cowichan

Three Island rinks battle for provincials berth

Coaches confused at Alberni dual meet

Some points vacated in unusual scoring system

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

Products pitched at Dragons’ Den auditions in Nanaimo

Mid Island entrepreneurs audition for chance to appear on popular CBC TV show

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Most Read