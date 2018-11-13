Cowichan District Hospital Foundation launches Community Matching Campaign for Hospice House

In April of this year, the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation pledged $1 million in support of the Cowichan Hospice House. The Foundation is now challenging residents of the Cowichan Valley to raise up to $500,000 that they’ll match dollar for dollar.

With the community’s support, the Community Matching Campaign could raise an additional $1 million for the Cowichan Hospice House. While the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is still committed to raising funds to purchase equipment and support patient/resident care at Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place, it has recognized an urgent need for funding of the new Cowichan Hospice House, a designated hospice facility at Cairnsmore Place.

“It’s shocking that the Cowichan Valley is the only region of its size without a dedicated hospice facility. The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is very excited to help support this dedicated hospice project for Cowichan. The new building will accommodate 10 end-of-life beds that are critical to providing palliative patients with the privacy and dignity that they deserve,” said Alison Taylor, chair of the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

The lack of a defined hospice centre has meant that the Cowichan District Hospital has taken on the care of palliative patients within the confines of its already overwhelmed facility. A dedicated Cowichan Valley hospice facility, will provide a dedicated, appropriate space for palliative patients and their families and will increase beds available for acute care patients — delivering better care for all in a more sustainable and respectful manner.

“We appreciate this wonderful matching opportunity, to help make Cowichan Hospice House a reality! With the schematic design completed, Cowichan Hospice has launched a $10 million campaign to build and furnish the facility and to provide emotional and practical support for patients and families using it. Thanks to the generous $1 million gift from the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation in April, and with support from our community, $7.2 million is already committed,” said Jamie Goodman, board chair of Cowichan Hospice.