Alison Taylor, chair of the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation. (Citizen file)

Cowichan District Hospital Foundation launches Community Matching Campaign for Hospice House

In April of this year, the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation pledged $1 million in support of the Cowichan Hospice House. The Foundation is now challenging residents of the Cowichan Valley to raise up to $500,000 that they’ll match dollar for dollar.

With the community’s support, the Community Matching Campaign could raise an additional $1 million for the Cowichan Hospice House. While the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is still committed to raising funds to purchase equipment and support patient/resident care at Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place, it has recognized an urgent need for funding of the new Cowichan Hospice House, a designated hospice facility at Cairnsmore Place.

“It’s shocking that the Cowichan Valley is the only region of its size without a dedicated hospice facility. The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is very excited to help support this dedicated hospice project for Cowichan. The new building will accommodate 10 end-of-life beds that are critical to providing palliative patients with the privacy and dignity that they deserve,” said Alison Taylor, chair of the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

The lack of a defined hospice centre has meant that the Cowichan District Hospital has taken on the care of palliative patients within the confines of its already overwhelmed facility. A dedicated Cowichan Valley hospice facility, will provide a dedicated, appropriate space for palliative patients and their families and will increase beds available for acute care patients — delivering better care for all in a more sustainable and respectful manner.

“We appreciate this wonderful matching opportunity, to help make Cowichan Hospice House a reality! With the schematic design completed, Cowichan Hospice has launched a $10 million campaign to build and furnish the facility and to provide emotional and practical support for patients and families using it. Thanks to the generous $1 million gift from the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation in April, and with support from our community, $7.2 million is already committed,” said Jamie Goodman, board chair of Cowichan Hospice.

