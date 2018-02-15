A couple from Maple Bay are taking exception to the fact that routine annual physical exams are not covered in B.C. (File photo)

Cowichan couple shocked by lack of coverage for medical exam

Maple Bay couple refuse to pay for full physical exams

Maple Bay’s Grace Price said she was shocked when she was informed that her request for complete physical exams for her and her husband would cost $380.

Price, 66, said she and her husband have had a number of physical exams over the years and they were fully covered under the Medical Services Plan.

But when the couple decided it was time for them to have regular physical exams without being ordered to do so by a doctor so they could monitor their own health as they age, they were informed that it would cost $190 each.

“We were told that complete physical exams are not covered unless there are medical issues involved,” Price said.

“We’re not willing to pay for this, and we think the public needs to be aware of this issue.”

FOR RELATED STORY, CLICK HERE

A statement from the Ministry of Health said routine annual physical exams have never been covered in B.C.

Physicians can bill the MSP for a complete physical if they deem it medically necessary, whereas routine annual exams are not covered.

“Patients may request their physician perform annual physical examinations, however, the Medical Services Plan can only provide coverage when the examination is medically required for the management of health issues, as determined by the attending physician,” the statement said.

“If a patient attends a physician with specific symptoms or monitoring of a known medical condition under treatment, MSP will pay for the visit.”

The ministry said it is important to distinguish the routine, complete (i.e. “top to toe”) examination from the periodic, targeted health examination.

“Periodic, targeted examinations that follow the appropriate standard of care and lead to the delivery of evidence-based preventative services are appropriate, and these examinations may be billed to MSP as an office visit,” the statement said.

“There has been no change in MSP coverage of these examinations. Historically, routine examinations have not been covered.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent
Next story
National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Cowichan couple shocked by lack of coverage for medical exam

Maple Bay couple refuse to pay for full physical exams

Report points to pilot error as cause of Duncan plane crash

Two injured in crash of Cessna 172 at Duncan Airport

Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

Back after a year away, this year’s Islands Agriculture Show was again… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Column Drivesmart: Is it legal for police to drive like that?

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit was in the news this week

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Most Read