Gas prices continue to rise in B.C. (Black Press file)

Cowichan commuters lament gas hikes

“As someone who commutes from Sooke to Duncan every day for work — very!”

How concerned are you about gas prices rising? That’s the question we asked on our Facebook page along with a story about the prices of gas across the province. You responded with a general consensus of “very”.

“As someone who commutes from Sooke to Duncan every day for work — very!” wrote Katie McLaughlin.

She’s not the only commuter worried.

“We live in Youbou, and hubby works in Victoria. So he stays in Victoria 5-6 days a week, because of these ridiculous gas prices. It’s brutal,” Kelsy Roberts wrote.

“Due to the crappy rental market I live in Lake Cowichan but my kids all go to school in Duncan, child care providers are in Duncan and I work in Duncan. The price of gas definitely has a big impact on me being a single mother,” wrote Amanda Armstrong.

She said she’d love to move back to Duncan.

Gloria Hamilton agreed.

“For those who work for a living the rising cost of gas presents a real financial hardship,” she explained.

Others still understand the implications.

“Well I guess there will be more electric cars. Sad it will be forced on us,” Mark Roberts wrote.

Jen Speuth Charlie believes nobody is going to win.

“It’s a ‘damned if you do and damned if you don’t’ situation,” she wrote. “Buy gas pay the price. Convert to a electric car then they’ll raise the rate for that too.”

There is one option, however. Just don’t drive.

“Driving is a privilege, we don’t all get to do it, be grateful you can drive,” said Marie Blue.

