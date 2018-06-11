A series of meetings to gather public input on affordable housing in the Cowichan region will be held in June. (File photo)

Cowichan community meetings on affordable housing this month

First one on June 6 in Mill Bay

Like many communities across Canada, the Cowichan region is experiencing challenges around supply and conditions of rental housing, and there are growing concerns about attainability of home ownership for many people.

This year, the Cowichan Housing Association is leading the development of an attainable housing strategy for the Cowichan Valley.

The strategy will look at the current picture of housing and identify gaps, needs and measures that communities can pursue in an effort to increase the supply of housing units that are attainable to households at a range of incomes, particularly those at the lower and moderate levels.

During June, the CHA and Social Planning Cowichan are teaming up to host a series of community meetings to explore solutions and identify priorities for attainable housing.

There will be opportunities to participate, all running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

A meeting will be held in Duncan on June 12 at the Island Savings Centre, in Lake Cowichan at the Lake Cowichan Arena on June 13, the next meeting will be held in Chemainus on June 14 at St. Michael’s Church and the last meeting will be in Ladysmith on June 19 at the Frank Jamieson Rec Centre.

Many organizations and agencies are working hard to address housing needs in the Cowichan region.

Some of the other key partners in this project include the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Social Planning Cowichan, OUR Cowichan Health Network and Vancity.

Cowichan community meetings on affordable housing this month

