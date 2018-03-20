Courtenay man identified as Vancouver Island’s newest multi-millionaire

Geoff Bennett has two million reasons to smile, after winning the jackpot in the Saturday, March 17 BC/49. Photo supplied

Courtenay resident Geoffrey Bennett will be spending a lot more time in his happy place thanks to matching all six numbers to win the $2 million BC/49 jackpot on March 17.

Bennett, a self-proclaimed fishing enthusiast, plans to celebrate by purchasing a new boat and gear for future fishing expeditions.

“I have been playing the lottery for many years and have always imagined myself winning,” said Bennett. “I never thought it would be a reality. Now that I have won, it feels great because I can do whatever I want.”

In addition to a new boat, Bennett may consider buying a house near Gold River, where he likes to go fishing.

“I’m looking forward to relaxing and being in my happy place – the great outdoors, fishing my heart out,” said Bennett, who purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Mini Mart in Cumberland.

BC/49 is a B.C.-only lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays that gives players a chance to win up to $2 million.