FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it’s considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”

Monday’s vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.”

Related: Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Related: Ben Affleck braces for ‘entertaining’ Trump presidency

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island
Next story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Just Posted

Local governments can say no to concrete bunker cannabis production on agricultural land

Issue a concern in North Cowichan

Mill Bay man a poster boy for cancer drug

Allan Wood was given just six months to live in early 2017

Cowichan golf tournament raises big bucks for Cancer Society

“It is a very, very sizable donation and the money…”

VIDEO: Jason Aldean is the headliner for Sunfest 2019

Eric Church winds up the huge country music festival with a super show Aug. 5

Another heat wave is heading to Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Eastern and inland cities to reach high 20s to low 30s through the week starting Monday

VIDEO: Jason Aldean is the headliner for Sunfest 2019

Eric Church winds up the huge country music festival with a super show Aug. 5

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Wildfire burns near Great Central Lake

Calls started coming in just before 11 p.m. on B.C. Day about the blaze; size unknown

Evacuation order issued due to wildfire near Nanaimo

Regional District of Nanaimo declares state of local emergency

Most Read