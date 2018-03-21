Council approves four extra houses for Penny Lane at Lake Cowichan

Neighbours were concerned about storm water, access for emergency vehicles, and the future of the developments big trees. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Four tiny homes can now be added to the Penny Lane development near the Cowichan River.

Lake Cowichan town council approved changes to its official community plan and zoning bylaw so that developer, Laurie Leblanc, can add four small houses to complete the development.

The idea was controversial with residents of nearby properties and other concerned Lake Cowichan folks asking questions when council first held a public hearing in January.

However, Bob Day said at the council meeting March 13 that he was still supporting the changes.

“I think this is a great opportunity to enhance what’s down there. I did hear a lot of concerns from the residents that were in the room but I found that [the source of] those concerns was that they hadn’t read the bylaw or hadn’t understood it. I have read this very thoroughly and I trust in our staff and the professionals involved in this development to do the job and address any further concerns, if necessary. I asked that this subject be referred to this meeting but I didn’t hear anything there [at the hearing] or read anything that changes my mind that this will be fine, and not affect anybody else’s properties or the environment.”

Coun. Tim McGonigle spoke against the motion, but it eventually passed.

“I note there were concerns. It seems a good project. I look back to the history of that project, dating back to 2007, when it was proposed that 12 small cottages be placed on that property. Subsequently a couple of larger projects were developed in there, a duplex and another bigger one. My concern is that only one portion, the portion that is being rezoned, lies within the storm management plan currently. So, I will not be able to support this.”

The change to the zoning amendment passed by a vote of three to two, with McGonigle and Coun. Lorna Vomacka voting against it.