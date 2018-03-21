Neighbours were concerned about storm water, access for emergency vehicles, and the future of the developments big trees. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Council approves four extra houses for Penny Lane at Lake Cowichan

After a heated public hearing, and time to reflect, council decides to go ahead

Four tiny homes can now be added to the Penny Lane development near the Cowichan River.

Lake Cowichan town council approved changes to its official community plan and zoning bylaw so that developer, Laurie Leblanc, can add four small houses to complete the development.

The idea was controversial with residents of nearby properties and other concerned Lake Cowichan folks asking questions when council first held a public hearing in January.

However, Bob Day said at the council meeting March 13 that he was still supporting the changes.

“I think this is a great opportunity to enhance what’s down there. I did hear a lot of concerns from the residents that were in the room but I found that [the source of] those concerns was that they hadn’t read the bylaw or hadn’t understood it. I have read this very thoroughly and I trust in our staff and the professionals involved in this development to do the job and address any further concerns, if necessary. I asked that this subject be referred to this meeting but I didn’t hear anything there [at the hearing] or read anything that changes my mind that this will be fine, and not affect anybody else’s properties or the environment.”

Coun. Tim McGonigle spoke against the motion, but it eventually passed.

“I note there were concerns. It seems a good project. I look back to the history of that project, dating back to 2007, when it was proposed that 12 small cottages be placed on that property. Subsequently a couple of larger projects were developed in there, a duplex and another bigger one. My concern is that only one portion, the portion that is being rezoned, lies within the storm management plan currently. So, I will not be able to support this.”

The change to the zoning amendment passed by a vote of three to two, with McGonigle and Coun. Lorna Vomacka voting against it.

Previous story
Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport
Next story
Cops say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Just Posted

Council approves four extra houses for Penny Lane at Lake Cowichan

After a heated public hearing, and time to reflect, council decides to go ahead

Craig rink wins Island mixed playdowns

Team qualifies for provincials in April

Business notes: Local businesses step up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters

The event raised $22,680 towards local mentoring programs

Online passport renewal scam ensnares Cowichan woman

Carol Williams thought the website looked genuine but the whole thing was a scam

Editorial: Fire siren question brings out passion at the Lake

One thing’s for sure, nobody seems to be neutral on the question

Lake Cowichan Seniors Dance draws green-clad crowd

The gang at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre chalked up another success

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

Cops say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Information wanted on North Shuswap robbery, police impersonation, burnt vehicle, motorhome theft.

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings close to advancing

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VSO to perform ‘Star Wars’ music while 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

A child and youth care professor worked with students to develop projects focused on children, families and communities dealing with opioids.

Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts

Most Read