A cougar walks across the street as an RCMP officer attends to a traffic stop in Banff, Alta. in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera. The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away, in front of a grocery store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.

It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.

The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it’s unusual for them to go into town.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail
Next story
Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

Just Posted

Column Drivesmart: Mentor app tells you how good a driver you really are

How would I measure up?

Cowichan wrestling camp kicks off New Year

Camp attracts wrestlers from Valley, Victoria and Mainland

Ballet ‘Anastasia’ explores Russian mystery

Who was Grand Duchess Anastasia? What happened to her after 1918? Ballet tells gripping tale

Smoking ban arrives on BC Ferries

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries enacts smoking ban

VIDEO: It’s Hometown Hockey time in Cowichan!

See our videos and pictures by our reporters from the big event at The Stick.

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Some viewpoints will be closed for the foreseeable future because you won’t even know they were there

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Coming up in Cowichan: Rain workshop, Joseph Mairs Memorial, timely film

Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions

Tofino and Ucluelet wowed by biggest waves in a decade

“Even in pictures you show the kids and that, unless you’re witnessing it live, it’s like no other.”

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Most Read