CORRECTION

Incorrect information appeared in the story “CVRD adds two referendums to municipal elections this fall”, (Citizen, Aug. 15).

A simple majority of votes (50 per cent plus one) is required across all 13 areas of the district for the referendums to succeed.

Also in the same story, the proposed residential cost impact of the affordable housing referendum would be $3.87 per $100,000 in assessed property value. Incorrect numbers were given.