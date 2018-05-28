Cord in water almost leads to double drowning

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

Two girls almost drowned Saturday, after an electrical cord dangled into Cowichan Lake. (Andrea Rondeau/Gazette)

An electrical cord dangling in the water of Cowichan Lake almost led to a double drowning on Saturday afternoon.

According to RCMP, a homeowner on North Shore Road was working on a house boat and had run an electrical cord from his home down the dock. The cord made contact with the water while two girls, one of whom is related to the homeowner, were swimming.

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked, leading to what Cpl. Tammy Doulgas, RCMP media relations officer, described as a near drowning experience.

The girls were removed from the water and treated at the scene by EHS. Neither were injured, though they were shaken up.

“Steps have been taken to rectify the situation,” Douglas said. “Both the fire department and building inspector will be following up on the matter.”