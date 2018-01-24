Cops looking for vandals who ripped apart Cobble Hill bathroom

Shawnigan Lake RCMP want to catch vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage

Vandalism at a Cobble Hill park has Mounties looking for a group of people who caused a lot of damage earlier this month.

In a release, Const. D. Clarkson says, “The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are looking to identify a number of males believed to have caused several thousand dollars in damage to the public washrooms shared by the Cobble Hill Nature Park, and the Cobble Hill dog park. Four persons, possibly five, all believed to be male, forced their way into the washroom after it was closed for the night, ripped out security lights, tore soap dispensers off the wall, and attempted to set the building on fire by stuffing a vent full of paper towels and lighting it on fire.”

Shawnigan Lake police are asking the public for any help they can give in identifying the vandals.

Concerned citizens can contact the RCMP at (250-743-5514) and refer to file number Shawnigan Lake RCMP 2018-24.