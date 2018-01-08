Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to visit Valley on Jan. 25. (Submitted photo)

Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Andrew Sheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is coming to the Cowichan Valley on Jan. 25.

The visit is being coordinated by the federal Conservative’s Cowichan-Malahat-Langford electoral district association.

Sheer will be at Mellor Hall, located in the Cowichan Exhibition grounds, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for the visit that will be open to the public.

“Mr. Sheer spent most of 2017 working to reunite the party base after a hard-fought leadership race,” said association president Al Siebring.

“This New Year will be focused on introducing him to a broader swath of the Canadian electorate, and this event is the kick off for that national effort.”

Admission to the event is $10, which Siebring said will be used to help offset the costs of the venue.

Previous story
Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction
Next story
2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

Just Posted

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

With the 2018 municipal election slated for November, most of the CRD’s… Continue reading

Column: April referendum may have been overly optimistic

Robert’s column

Column: Refugee hurricanes and climate change

This story originates from the composite voices of young Afghan men

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Most Read