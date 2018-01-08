Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to visit Valley

Andrew Sheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is coming to the Cowichan Valley on Jan. 25.

The visit is being coordinated by the federal Conservative’s Cowichan-Malahat-Langford electoral district association.

Sheer will be at Mellor Hall, located in the Cowichan Exhibition grounds, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for the visit that will be open to the public.

“Mr. Sheer spent most of 2017 working to reunite the party base after a hard-fought leadership race,” said association president Al Siebring.

“This New Year will be focused on introducing him to a broader swath of the Canadian electorate, and this event is the kick off for that national effort.”

Admission to the event is $10, which Siebring said will be used to help offset the costs of the venue.