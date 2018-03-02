A female resident orca whale breaches while swimming in Puget Sound near Bainbridge Island as seen from a federally permitted research vessel Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014. (Elaine Thompso/The Canadian Press)

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Several conservation groups say the federal government’s failure to issue an emergency order reducing threats to endangered orcas off the B.C. coast ahead of fishing and whale-watching season could mean their extinction.

Ecojustice, the David Suzuki Foundation, Georgia Strait Alliance, Natural Resources Defence Council, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and World Wildlife Fund sent a petition to Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Jan. 30.

The group says LeBlanc failed to recommend an emergency order to cabinet by March 1, which could have seen priority feeding refuges established, fishing restricted and speed reductions for commercial vessels put in place for the season.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans identified the same priorities in a report released last month.

The report said that the species is on a trajectory to disappear unless further efforts are taken.

Misty MacDuffee, with the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, says the situation is critical for the remaining 76 southern resident killer whales which have up to a 50 per cent chance of disappearing in the next century.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’
Next story
Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

Just Posted

QMS hurdle challenges and bring ‘Treasure Island’ to life onstage

With simple sets and limited space, it’s not easy to present a sweeping adventure but they did it

UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested after Cowichan Secondary school lock-down

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a 15-year-old who may now be facing… Continue reading

Midget Caps claim Island title

For the first time since 2012, the midget Tier 2 Cowichan Valley… Continue reading

Last stop for Cowichan’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus

Bus no longer road worthy

Brentwood and Shawnigan meet again in Island AA final

Brentwood College School and Shawnigan Lake School squared off once again in… Continue reading

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP investigate man caught on video kicking librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read