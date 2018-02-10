Column: Habitat for Humanity will be good for Valley

Volunteers and homeowners that are part of the Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island’s organization gather last summer to celebrate the completion of two new homes in the Nanaimo area. (File photo)

It’s good to see that Habitat for Humanity is finally setting its sights on the Cowichan Valley.

With the vacancy rate in the Valley currently just around one per cent, and with more and more people finding themselves homeless, it’s encouraging that such a highly regarded international organization has decided to step in and try to help us deal with the growing crisis.

The Mid-Vancouver Island branch of the organization, which has its headquarters in Nanaimo, has recently purchased a lot on Cowichan Lake Road where it intends to build a duplex that will house two chosen families.

How it works is that, with the help of volunteers and Habitat homeowners, the organization helps build and/or rehabilitate safe, decent and affordable homes for low-income working families.

While no down payment is required, the chosen partner families are required to pay an interest-free mortgage geared to their income, and volunteer 500 hours of “sweat equity” on Habitat projects.

That means they must help work on their own homes, or other Habitat homes, during construction, or perform some other approved tasks for Habitat.

This model of affordable home ownership has proven to be a godsend for many families around the world who live close to the poverty line.

It’s even been embraced by former U.S. president Jimmy Carter who, along with wife Rosalynn, has been volunteering to build Habitat homes for more than 30 years and serving as an unofficial ambassador for the organization.

Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island has completed 20 builds over the 18 years it has operated here and I’ve had the pleasure to meet many of the families that were carefully vetted by the organization to have homes built for them.

The look of wonder and joy on their faces when they first walk into their brand new, recently completed, homes and begin looking around was always one of my favourite parts of covering these stories.

It’s likely that, without the assistance of Habitat, these families would never have known the stability and general well being that home ownership can bring.

Robert Hallam, the executive director of the mid-Island branch, told me last week that the selection process for families in the Valley is being prepared and I would encourage any family that fits the criteria to get involved.

He said the build on Cowichan Lake Road is just the first of many in the area that are planned, and Habitat is actively looking for other lots in the area on which it can build more homes.

As well as building new homes in the Valley, Habitat is also opening a new ReStore in Duncan on March 1 at the old Griffiths Home Plumbing Centre location in Duncan.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home-improvement stores and donation centres that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at much less than the retail price.

The proceeds from ReStores are used to help pay for Habitat’s building projects.

So not only do we get new homes to help deal with a growing homeless problem, we’re also getting a new store that will sell home supplies at a reduced rate, with proceeds going to help with the organization’s housing projects.

It’s good for everyone all around.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

