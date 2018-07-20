CVRD’s Cobble Hill director Matteus Clement releases statement about incident in which he broke a door at the CVRD office. (File photo)

Cobble Hill director breaks down door at CVRD office

Matteus Clement releases statement on incident

An incident in May involving the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s director for Cobble Hill has led to a public statement from the director.

The incident occurred on May 25 when Matteus Clement broke a door while forcing his way into a restricted area of the CVRD offices in Duncan.

Clement said in his statement that he went to the CVRD office after hours to collect a projector and other materials to facilitate a community meeting, but he found the door locked to the area where staff had left it for him.

He said that with an hour left before his meeting, and in his urgency, he shoved the door which broke.

“I immediately called our CAO, Brian Carruthers, to inform him and let him know that I would pay for the repair,” Clement said.

“I am sorry to have broken the door, it was not my intent. CVRD directors used to have access to the building after hours but after a security review a year ago, our CAO restricted the access to directors. The CVRD board is currently re-examining this policy.”

Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD, declined further comment on the issue.

“It was discussed at an in-camera discussion at the CVRD so I’m not able to discuss it any further,” he said.

“The director’s statement will stand on its own.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

Just Posted

Cobble Hill director breaks down door at CVRD office

Matteus Clement releases statement on incident

Cowichan Golf Club men’s open honours late John Horgan

Horgan sponsored event and was former club president

High bacteria count leads to two North Cowichan beach advisories

Island Health has issued beach advisories for two North Cowichan beaches. Maple… Continue reading

Lexi Bainas column: Kudos for Gregg Perry, plus runway fashion

We’ve got needlework, dreaming music, World War Two, lyre-making, and the fashion show

Possible man overboard delays Crofton-Vesuvius ferry

Air and water earch and rescue teams called out to police incident

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Most Read