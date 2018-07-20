Cobble Hill director breaks down door at CVRD office

CVRD’s Cobble Hill director Matteus Clement releases statement about incident in which he broke a door at the CVRD office. (File photo)

An incident in May involving the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s director for Cobble Hill has led to a public statement from the director.

The incident occurred on May 25 when Matteus Clement broke a door while forcing his way into a restricted area of the CVRD offices in Duncan.

Clement said in his statement that he went to the CVRD office after hours to collect a projector and other materials to facilitate a community meeting, but he found the door locked to the area where staff had left it for him.

He said that with an hour left before his meeting, and in his urgency, he shoved the door which broke.

“I immediately called our CAO, Brian Carruthers, to inform him and let him know that I would pay for the repair,” Clement said.

“I am sorry to have broken the door, it was not my intent. CVRD directors used to have access to the building after hours but after a security review a year ago, our CAO restricted the access to directors. The CVRD board is currently re-examining this policy.”

Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD, declined further comment on the issue.

“It was discussed at an in-camera discussion at the CVRD so I’m not able to discuss it any further,” he said.

“The director’s statement will stand on its own.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter