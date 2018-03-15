B.C. Summer Games representatives Jen Woike, right, Mona Kaiser, left, and Daniel Varga, Friends of the Games chair, happily accept sponsorship from Penny Sopel (second from left), Peninsula Co-op marketing and community relations manager. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Co-op comes through for BC Games

Peninsula and Mid-Island Co-op have signed up as Signature Partners for the Games, supplying fuel.

B.C. Summer Games representatives Jen Woike, Mona Kaiser, and Daniel Varga, Friends of the Games chair, happily accepted sponsorship from Penny Sopel, Peninsula Co-op marketing and community relations manager. Peninsula and Mid-Island Co-op have signed up as Signature Partners for the Games, supplying fuel.

“The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games is a great opportunity for Peninsula and Mid-Island Co-ops to collaborate in sponsoring this important event as the Games showcase the Cowichan Valley and Greater Victoria regions to the province,“ said Sopel.

“Support from Friends of the Games has a significant impact on the overall success of the Games” explains Jennifer Woike, president, Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

The BC Summer Games organizing team needs to secure nearly $700,000 in donations, sponsorships, and in-kind contributions in order to deliver a memorable Games weekend from July 19-22, for 2,800 youth athletes.

