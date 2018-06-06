City of Duncan adopts new zoning bylaw. (File photo)

City of Duncan updates its zoning bylaw

Number of zones dropped from 16 to eight

After a year of consultations, the City of Duncan has finally adopted its new zoning bylaw.

Zoning states what is and is not permitted on a given property and the new bylaw is intended to simplify the 30-year-old outdated bylaw that was on the City of Duncan’s books.

The old zoning bylaw had been amended 73 times since its 1988 adoption, and city officials determined that it was no longer in line with the vision set out in the 2007 Official Community Plan.

As such, staffers at City Hall have come up with a completely new one to keep up with the times.

The new zoning comes after a year of online surveys, mail outs, open houses and three public hearings to get as much public feedback as possible.

The new bylaw will reduce the number of zones from 16 to eight with more flexibility within each zone, and is expected to allow for more opportunity and greater flexibility for developers and property owners..

It will also provide property owners with more land-use options, permit row houses, improve street scapes, permit urban farming, and more.

RELATED STORY: CAR DEALERSHIPS WIN ZONING VICTORY

“I am pleased that the city was able to listen to the public feedback and find solid land-use solutions,” said Mayor Phil Kent.

“We are open for business. With a streamlined approval process, coupled with the newly defined zones, the city will shape itself for the next 50 to 100 years to create a vibrant and welcoming place to live, work and play.”

Previous story
B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Just Posted

Provincial silver for two Valley schools

Shawnigan Lake School finished second in AAAA and BCS took silver in AA Tier 1

Ravens, Crew and BSB are last teams standing in CWFL playoffs

It takes a lot to upstage the Cowichan Women’s Football League playoffs.… Continue reading

City of Duncan updates its zoning bylaw

Number of zones dropped from 16 to eight

Community rallies to support victims of fires

Two serious fires over the last week have put Cowichan Valley folks… Continue reading

Police mum on Black Bridge incident

Lack of information due to active investigation, RCMP say

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’

VIDEO: Ucluelet kayak guides circumnavigate Vancouver Island

“It was actually a really powerful spiritual journey.”

B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Eight-month-old child on Vancouver Island taken to hospital for surgery to remove caterpillar parts

B.C. teen invited to train with soccer giant Real Madrid

Moss Caney will travel to Spain in August for the exclusive camp

BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas

SLIDESHOW: High school track and field highlights

The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

Most Read