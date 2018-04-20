Mayor Phil Kent. (Citizen file)

City of Duncan sets tax increase at 2.78 per cent in 2018

Previous projections had called for a tax decrease

Property owners in the City of Duncan can expect to see a 2.78 per cent tax increase in 2018, council decided at its meeting on April 16.

That means that the average single-family home in the city will see an increase of approximately $37, and the average business property would see an increase of approximately $159.

That’s a significant jump from estimates made in January that indicated that homeowners and businesses in Duncan could see a slight decrease in their property taxes in 2018 for the first time in years.

That’s because it was determined at the time that there were significant new property assessments in the city due to new construction this year, providing the opportunity for additional funds to be contributed towards capital expenditures without major impacts to current property owners.

RELATED STORY: DUNCAN TAXES MAY FALL

During budget deliberations, it was determined that the total assessment increase for the year was $110 million, with approximately $11.5 million due to new construction.

In January, council recommended taking advantage of this new investment and increased the contribution to capital funds for the year by $54,276 to reflect this new revenue.

But Talitha Soldera, Duncan’s director of finance, said in a staff report prepared for the meeting on April 16 that there was a calculation error in the original estimates provided to council.

She said the original estimate of a tax decrease was determined when comparing 2018 tax rates to 2016 tax rates instead of 2017 tax rates.

Soldera said the estimates of Duncan’s rates were based on the Completed Assessment Roll issued in December.

“BC Assessment issues a Revised Assessment Roll at the end of March each year adjusting the completed roll for assessment appeals and other changes,” Soldera said.

“On the Revised Assessment Roll, BC Assessment completed a review of the value of non-profit affordable housing in the city. This, combined with other assessment appeals, reduced the non-market change assessment increase by $5.4 million to $6 million, thus decreasing the benefit provided by new investment.”

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent said he’s not happy that the city had to reverse course on its plan to decrease taxes slightly in 2018.

He said the challenge with any effort to keep taxes low is for more construction to take place in the city that would create new tax bases which could work to keep overall taxes down.

“We’re hoping that the new zoning bylaw that we have put in place will see an upswing in development in Duncan,” Kent said.

“But costs, including labour costs, are always going up as well so the choice often comes down to reducing services to reduce taxes, but we don’t often get a lot of pressure from the public to reduce services.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Just Posted

Editorial: New driving test for seniors more fair than DriveABLE

It does not require seniors to use a computer program

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Mary Lowther column: Making the best of sandy soil

I’ve also heard that adding silt will help sandy soil, but that’s pretty costly.

Business Notes: Maple Bay’s Urban Valley Tees helps Humboldt with T-shirts

“With requests still coming in daily, we will continue making them into next week.”

Cowichan products lead the way at Hong Kong 7s

A vow made nearly a decade ago came to fruition earlier this month

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Most Read