‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

With the referendum on a possible amalgamation of the Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan coming up on June 23, there are plenty of burning questions. But none light quite the fire as this one: what would a new municipality be called?

We’ve asked you to weigh in with your best suggestions, with a chance to win tickets to the Chemainus Theatre Festival’s charming new drama Kim’s Convenience.

To enter, head on over to our Facebook page and tell us your favourite choice. So far, we’ve got votes for some staid choices such as Cowichan, North Cowichan and Duncan, but we’ve also see some suggest mash-ups like North Duncichan or North Cowdunc.

But seriously, before you head to the voting booth this June there are plenty of questions to be answered. Check out the Citizen on Friday for a special section on amalgamation, so you can make an informed choice — or at least know what you want to ask as officials launch their public information campaign on May 7.

